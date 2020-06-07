Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar celebrates 32nd birthday talking to fans, sharing childhood stories

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar celebrated her 32nd birthday on June 6 and the singing sensation took to her social media to interact with her fans, while her brother Tony Kakkar revealed interesting stories about their younger days.

Going live on Instagram, the O Saki Saki singer talked to her fans as they wished her on her birthday. Meanwhile, Tony released the second chapter of Story of Kakkars via a music video on his YouTube — it shows Neha’s story from her childhood where Tony, Neha and their sister Sonu used to sing bhajans. Neha started doing so at the age of four.

Neha is now an immensely popular Bollywood singer as well as a social media sensation. While talking to Mumbai Mirror, Tony revealed that that he and his elder sister, Sonu came to Mumbai in search of work, and Neha used to sing in Rishikesh.

“Neha used to send us money when I and Sonu were struggling in Mumbai,” the newspaper quoted Tony as saying.

Talking more about the immense success of the Dilbar singer, Tony revealed that she had not changed despite tasting huge success in the industry. She is the same to what people see on TV and she gets emotional very easily, he was further quoted as saying.

Check out more here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBGSWTqD1bP/

The music video is available at: https://youtu.be/RrhdVFOpGXg

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook