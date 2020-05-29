Bollywood star Alia Bhatt goes wizarding, reads chapter from Harry Potter adventure

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: As a part of ‘Harry Potter At Home’, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has read out a chapter from Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone.

She posted a video of her reading it out on her Instagram.

Bhatt has followed in the footsteps of Hollywood stars Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne who have read out a chapter from JK Rowling’s popular Harry Potter series.

First she shared a photograph where she is seen reading the Harry Potter adventure and captioned it: “Magic is all around us, we just have to feel it… or read it!! Coming VERY soon.”

In the next post, she shared a video titled ‘Harry Potter At Home. Chapter Eight With Alia Bhatt and Alec Baldwin’ — here she is seen reading a few lines from the chapter.

Along with the video, she has posted: “Two months ago Harry, Hogwarts, and the wizarding world walked into my life and almost immediately, in my heart. Somehow, when I was younger life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books. But. Just like magic, two months ago, I did. And, just like magic, I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home. 10 million points to Gryffindor!”

According to IANS, the sudden promotion of Harry Potter by Hollywood and Bollywood stars coincides with Rowling making the surprise announcement for fans recently of a new book named The Ickabog, which she has opted to publish for free on her website.

Rowling has said she will release chapters of the book online on weekdays for children to enjoy during these “strange, unsettling times”.

