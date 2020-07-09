Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut refutes Pooja Bhatt’s claim she was launched by the Bhatts

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Amid the nepotism debate raging in Bollywood, actor Kangana Ranaut has slammed actor/director Pooja Bhatt’s recent tweet on how her father Mahesh Bhatt’s production house Vishesh Films launched more outsiders than the entire industry combined together, including Ranaut.

Ranaut’s team tweeted: “Dear @PoojaB1972 , #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her. …call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her “tragic end”, Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot’s and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him.”

In another tweet, Ranaut claimed she had also auditioned for Mahesh Babu’s film titled Pokiri that was directed by Puri Jagannath.

“For your info @PoojaB1972 Kangana had also auditioned for Pokiri, alongside Gangster & got selected for that as well. Pokiri went on to become an all time blockbuster, so your thinking that because of Gangster she is who she is, is totally not working. Water finds it’s level,” Ranaut tweeted.

The tweets had come in response to Pooja’s tweet who addressed the nepotism issue in Bollywood, claiming how her dad Mahesh Bhatt and their home production had launched many newcomers, including Ranaut.

“Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors,musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh.Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does,” Pooja wrote.

In another tweet, she added, “There was a time when the Bhatt’s were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won’t even say think & speak.”

Pooja’s another tweet read: “As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent,if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in “Gangster”.Yes Anurag Basu discovered her, but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here’s wishing her the very best in all her endeavours.”

