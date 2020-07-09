Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut refutes Pooja Bhatt’s claim she was launched by the Bhatts

KATHMANDU: Amid the nepotism debate raging in Bollywood, actor Kangana Ranaut has slammed actor/director Pooja Bhatt’s recent tweet on how her father Mahesh Bhatt’s production house Vishesh Films launched more outsiders than the entire industry combined together, including Ranaut.
Ranaut’s team tweeted: “Dear @PoojaB1972 , #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her. …call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her “tragic end”, Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot’s and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him.”
In another tweet, Ranaut claimed she had also auditioned for Mahesh Babu’s film titled Pokiri that was directed by Puri Jagannath.
“For your info @PoojaB1972 Kangana had also auditioned for Pokiri, alongside Gangster & got selected for that as well. Pokiri went on to become an all time blockbuster, so your thinking that because of Gangster she is who she is, is totally not working. Water finds it’s level,” Ranaut tweeted.
The tweets had come in response to Pooja’s tweet who addressed the nepotism issue in Bollywood, claiming how her dad Mahesh Bhatt and their home production had launched many newcomers, including Ranaut.
“Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors,musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh.Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does,” Pooja wrote.
In another tweet, she added, “There was a time when the Bhatt’s were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won’t even say think & speak.”
Pooja’s another tweet read: “As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent,if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in “Gangster”.Yes Anurag Basu discovered her, but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here’s wishing her the very best in all her endeavours.”
Read Kanagana Ranaut’s tweets here: https://bit.ly/2ZacjQc
Pooja Bhatt’s tweet: https://bit.ly/3iM2oIo
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 266,457 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 312,402 Rapid Diagn Read More...
Supporters of Prime Minister KP Oli organised a rally at Lagankhel, Lalitpur, on Wednesday, for the seventh day. The pro-prime minister demonstrations were held in the wake of recent political developments wherein PM Oli is being asked to step down from his either of his posts. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Four more employees of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, on Wednesday. In the last two days, six employees of the national flag carrier have been detected with COVID-19. Among those infected are one pilot and five cabin crew members, a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Popular South Korean actress Son Ye-jin is set to make her Hollywood debut with film tentatively titled The Cross alongside Sam Worthington. Lee Sun-kyun from the Oscar-winning Parasite has also been a role in it. Qutoing an official from Son’s agency MS Team Entertainment, Th Read More...
VIGO: Atletico Madrid dropped points for the third time since the season resumed after the coronavirus stoppage as they drew 1-1 away to struggling Celta Vigo in an uninspiring match in La Liga on Tuesday. Striker Alvaro Morata got the visitors off to the perfect start by tapping an Angel Corre Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Rautahat district, which has been hard-hit by the pandemic, has shown a promising rate of COVID-19 recovery. The district with about 92 percent of patients being discharged from health facilities has bagged much appreciation for the efforts of the concerned authorities. According to Read More...
KATHMANDU: American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's mother Maggie has revealed about the singer's childhood obsession with Canadian singer Justin Bieber. In a recent episode of the 18-year-old singer's Apple Music radio show me & dad radio, Maggie, who appeared as a special guest talked ab Read More...
KATHMANDU: The members of K-pop supergroup BTS are facing accusations that they are using a graduate programme to delay their mandatory military duty. The Korea Times reports that speculation started swirling when their agency, Big Hit Entertainment said on July 7 that Jimin and V will start the Read More...