Bollywood star Tiger Shroff drops teaser of his debut song Unbelievable

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff dropped an intriguing teaser of his upcoming song Unbelievable on September 12.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram, he wrote, “Hey guys here’s the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it, and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable. ”

The monochromatic teaser features the War actor sporting a white shirt and black pants with a tie, and aviators. Shroff is seen performing a small moonwalk while he hums the Unbelievable rhythm.

This will be the singing debut of the Heropanti actor.

The single Unbelievable has been penned by DG Mayne and Avitesh. Punit Malhotra has directed the track. The song will be out on September 22.

