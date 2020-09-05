Bollywood star Tiger Shroff grooves to BTS’s Dynamite

KATHMANDU: For all fans of BTS and their latest release Dynamite, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has a treat — he shows off some ‘Dynamite’ moves in a new video.
In the video that the Baaghi star has uploaded on his Instagram, the young actor is seen grooving to the beats of Dynamite along with a two backup dancers.
“Anyone else in love with bts’ new single!” Shroff captioned the video
BTS reached the number one position on the popular Billboard Hot 100 music chart with their new song, Dynamite on September 1, becoming the first South Korean band to do so.
The new song of BTS has already recorded quarter-million first-week sales, and the biggest 24-hour YouTube debut of all time, according to Forbes. The music video of Dynamite amassed 101.1 million views within 24 hours after its release last month.
Check out Tiger Shroff’s video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEv_oeXHJ-X/
LAMJUNG: Police have arrested a man on the charges of raping three children in Lamjung, on Friday. The arrestee, 43, hails from Kholasothar Rural Municipality-3, according to the police. Acting on a First Information Report (FIR) which alleges the man of raping three girl children --including Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 4 The apex court today asked the government to put women at the centre of COVID-19 response. The Supreme Court observed that women’s interests had not been protected in the distribution of relief materials and quarantine management and the government had not ensured repr Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 4 The Supreme Court has ordered the government not to release the current or permanent address of COVID patients to save them and their kin from stigmatisation. This was stated in an order passed by a division bench of justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Prakash Kumar Dhunga Read More...
Patients screened for COVID even in govt approved private hospitals will not be eligible for insurance claims KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 4 The Insurance Board has issued a notice directing insurance companies to clear COVID-19 insurance claims of only those patients whose swabs are screened using poly Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 4 Chariot Procession Management Taskforce and Jyapu Samaj performed Kshama Puja at Pulchowk, in Lalitpur, today. The religious ceremony was held in the presence of priests and concerned officials amid curfew clamped by the Lalitpur District Administration Office follow Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 4 COVID-19 cases are increasing among health workers, security personnel, government employees and journalists in Saptari. Fifteen health workers, eight Nepali Army personnel, eight government staffers and 37 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the distric Read More...
HETAUDA, SEPTEMBER 4 As many as 408 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Makawanpur. Though fresh cases of the virus are increasing, the number of people recovering from the virus is also on the rise. Eighty-two people have recovered from the illness in the last four days al Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 4 COVID-19 has been confirmed in six inmates and two policemen providing security at Saptari District Prison in Rajbiraj. The infections were confirmed by their PCR test reports. According to the prison’s Acting Jailor Sanjaya Kumar Ram, they had sent swab samples of the Read More...