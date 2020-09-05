Bollywood star Tiger Shroff grooves to BTS’s Dynamite

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: For all fans of BTS and their latest release Dynamite, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has a treat — he shows off some ‘Dynamite’ moves in a new video.

In the video that the Baaghi star has uploaded on his Instagram, the young actor is seen grooving to the beats of Dynamite along with a two backup dancers.

“Anyone else in love with bts’ new single!” Shroff captioned the video

BTS reached the number one position on the popular Billboard Hot 100 music chart with their new song, Dynamite on September 1, becoming the first South Korean band to do so.

The new song of BTS has already recorded quarter-million first-week sales, and the biggest 24-hour YouTube debut of all time, according to Forbes. The music video of Dynamite amassed 101.1 million views within 24 hours after its release last month.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEv_oeXHJ-X/

