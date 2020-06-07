Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher releases his autobiographical play

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has released his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his new website with a belief that the play will give some hope to people in the stressful time of the present.
Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, the play stages a creative journey of Kher who should have been a failure; but instead someone who manipulated his destiny and mandated it to become a success. As such you can watch Kher’s failures, triumphs and life lessons, as the actor sets out to depict ordinary people.
Revealing the reason behind the digital launch of his play, Kher told IANS: “About a month back, I realised that we had shot ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’, the play that I have been doing for the last 15 years. It’s about my failures, disasters…it’s an autobiography. And I laugh at all those things. We had shot the whole play a few years ago, not for the reason of putting it up somewhere, but just to have a record of it. It was done on HD by professional people. During this pandemic time, I saw it again just like that. And I realised that it’s a play about optimism and hope. It’s a play about never giving up.”
And that’s how he looks at his life, that’s how he has been able to do so many things because at a very young age, his father told me that ”failure is an event, never a person”, IANS further quotes him as saying.
“So that has stayed with me all my life and I have never really worried about failure, and I am an optimist,” he said and added, “So when I saw it (his play), I thought that this is the time when people are going through insecurity, uncertainty and people are losing jobs. This play will give some hope to people who watch it,” he said.
You can watch the play at theanupamkher.com.
