Bollywood veteran Hema Malini is fit and fine, daugher Esha Deol rubbishes rumours of the actor’s hospitalisation

KATHMANDU: Veteran Bollywood star Hema Malini is fit and fine according her daughter Esha Deol who rubbished rumours that her mother was admitted to a hospital due to poor health.
Taking to her Twitter on July 12, Deol wrote: “My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours!” she tweeted.
The rumours of the 71-year-old’s health started to spread after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a city hospital on July 11.
Esha Deol’s tweet: https://bit.ly/2C5Tjtc
