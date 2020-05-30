Bollywood’s action star Tiger Shroff backflips over a speeding car

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Tiger Shroff knows how people would drive in the post-lockown period — and he showcased it doing a backflip with a car passing under him.

The Baaghi actor has posted a video on his Instagram page where he is seen doing the backflip.

He has captioned the video: “Good thing my spidey sense kicked in…. people driving around post quarantine be like.”

A trained gymnast, the 30-year-old actor has remained active on social media amid the lockdown in India, and the video being his latest in the series.

The post has generated over 1.5 million views while many celebrities have liked it, including Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty.

Shroff had recently shared a throwback video showcasing his chiselled physique.

View this post on Instgram: https://bit.ly/3dtWrgh

