Bollywood’s evergreen star Anil Kapoor unlocks timer selfie tricks

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is a learner and he has shown this knack for learning through his timer selfie — he posted his very first timer selfies on his social media on May 29.
The Mr India actor seems to have upped his selfie game in this particular post where he is seen posing wearing grip pads on his hand. Along with the photo, he has captioned it: “Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks! Just took my first timer selfies! I think now I’ll be taking a lot more after this! #learningeveryday #uppingmyselfiegame.”
The post has received scores of comments, and one of them is of his fashion designer daughter Rhea Kapoor: “I see you’ve discovered the self-timer.”
“Where is the old dog? All I see is a young (lion emoji),” wrote Anand Ahuja, his son-in-law and Sonam’s husband.
Link to Anil Kapoor’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CAxIk-bhn2V/
