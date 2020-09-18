Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut to quit twitter if anyone proves she starts a fight

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut says she is not a ladaku person.
Ranaut, who has been involved in a Twitter spat with several people over the past few weeks, took to Twitter to make statements about her.
“I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them,” the 33-year-old actor said.
Kangana Ranaut’s tweet: https://bit.ly/3hIJXCo
