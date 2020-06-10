Bollywood’s Ranveer Singh credits 90s for shaping him as actor

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has called himself a product of television while expressing his love for the 90s entertainment programmes.

“I am a 90’s kid. Born in 1985, the 90s era is what defines me. Following everything from movies, music, pop culture, fashion and those are my formative years,” ANI quoted him as saying.

The Bajirao Mastani actor also shared Dekh Bhai Dekh as being his favourite shows from the 90s. “Whatever you subscribe to, stays with you forever. I remember watching Zabaan Sambhalke, Dekh Bhai Dekh! Basically, I am a TV ka bachcha, a product of television, a TV kid. When kids were outside, I was in front of the idiot box!” he was quoted as saying.

And when he was not watching movies on VCR, he would be watching Doordarshan. “I remember waiting for Ramayan, Mahabharat, and Chhaya Geet. It was like an event for me. I used to work backwards from the telecast time,” the Gully Boy recalled.

The actor will be next be seen in the sports drama 83.

