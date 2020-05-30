Bollywood’s Zaira Wasim trolled on social media for quoting Quran, deletes Twitter, Insta accounts

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: After being trolled for quoting the Quran on social media while addressing the locust attacks, Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim has deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

According to IANS, Wasim had tweeted: “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance — a people given to sin. –Qur’an 7:133.”

But she started receiving hateful comments from netizens who interpreted her post as a justification of the locust attacks. They felt that Wasim was suggesting that the incident is God’s way of expressing wrath, IANS further writes.

This forced Wasim to delete her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The post still remains on her Facebook page where a section of netizens continue to attack her.

One user wrote: “So according to you, with all due respect every year on the same time period,allah send locust to India to destroy the crops of poor farmers who are not even involve in the industrial rise,who don’t use vehicle to destroy the nature,nd allah send locust only to harm the poor farmers nd not the rich one who actually destroy nature.”

“So those farmers who lost there fields of crops and will probably go into debt and may also commit suicide, those farmers who feed the nation, who feed you and every one, are sinners?” asked yet another user.

Some users have supported the actress too. “Zaira Wasim again, I’ve no words. I’m shocked suddenly people have started trolling just cos of this post. Zaira take your time and please come back to social media for your true fans,” wrote one.

