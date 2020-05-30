Bollywood’s Zaira Wasim trolled on social media for quoting Quran, deletes Twitter, Insta accounts

KATHMANDU: After being trolled for quoting the Quran on social media while addressing the locust attacks, Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim has deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts.
According to IANS, Wasim had tweeted: “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance — a people given to sin. –Qur’an 7:133.”
But she started receiving hateful comments from netizens who interpreted her post as a justification of the locust attacks. They felt that Wasim was suggesting that the incident is God’s way of expressing wrath, IANS further writes.
This forced Wasim to delete her Twitter and Instagram accounts.
The post still remains on her Facebook page where a section of netizens continue to attack her.
One user wrote: “So according to you, with all due respect every year on the same time period,allah send locust to India to destroy the crops of poor farmers who are not even involve in the industrial rise,who don’t use vehicle to destroy the nature,nd allah send locust only to harm the poor farmers nd not the rich one who actually destroy nature.”
“So those farmers who lost there fields of crops and will probably go into debt and may also commit suicide, those farmers who feed the nation, who feed you and every one, are sinners?” asked yet another user.
Some users have supported the actress too. “Zaira Wasim again, I’ve no words. I’m shocked suddenly people have started trolling just cos of this post. Zaira take your time and please come back to social media for your true fans,” wrote one.
MANCHESTER: The FA Cup final will be held on Aug. 1, the Football Association announced on Friday, after the Premier League said on Thursday that its season will restart on June 17. The quarter-finals of the FA Cup will be held over the weekend of June 27-28, with the semi-finals earmarked Read More...
KATHMANDU: American singer Madonna uploaded a video of her son David Banda dancing to honour and pay tribute to George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody earlier this week, but has been slammed for posting the video. On May 28, the Material Girl singer had posted a video on Twitter o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese has captured his lockdown experiences in a homemade short film where he talks about anxiety, relief as well as workload. In the short that premiered on May 28 edition of Lockdown Culture on BBC Two, he said "didn't realise that the lockdown was goi Read More...
KATHMANDU: American actor Jamie Foxx came out in support of comedian and TV show host Jimmy Fallon who is being criticised after an old blackface video resurfaced on social media recently. The Oscar winning actor defended Fallon as he commented an Instagram Instagram post about the controvers Read More...
Kathmandu, May 29 The government has finally decided to start evacuating vulnerable Nepalis, including migrant workers who have been stranded in countries other than India. A meeting of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 today passed the working g Read More...
Kathmandu, May 29 At a time when the country is on the cusp of generating excess electricity, the government’s decision to raise taxes on import of electric vehicles is widely being criticised as counter-intuitive. While unveiling the federal budget for fiscal 2020-21 yesterday, Finance Min Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 29 Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada claimed today that the government had announced stimulus package exceeding Rs 210 billion in the budget for fiscal 2020-21 to help businesses cope with unfavourable circumstances created by the COV- ID-19 pandemic and to boost the economy. R Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 29 The main opposition Nepali Congress today consulted former finance minister Ram Sharan Mahat, economist Swarnim Wagle and former vice-chairpersons of National Planning Commission Jagadish Chandra Pokharel and Govinda Pokharel on the fiscal budget presented by the government in t Read More...