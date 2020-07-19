Boy band 1D to mark 10th anniversary with launch of new website

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The English-Irish boy band One Direction is celebrating their tenth anniversary with new content, including previously unreleased music.

The new content includes a website, 10 Years Of One Direction, that will be launched on July 23, the date the group was formed.

One Direction, that have been on a hiatus since 2016, comprises Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. Former member Zayn Malik left in 2015.

The website will house the members’ auditions on music competition television show The X Factor and a celebration video made especially for fans, which documents highlights of the group’s career, as per The Jakarta Post.

There will also be an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances and behind-the-scenes content as well as previously unreleased music. The music includes remixes, live recordings and acoustic renditions of hit songs. Visitors will even be able to generate personalised playlists based on how they interact with the content, according to The Jakarta Post.

