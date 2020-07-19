Boy band 1D to mark 10th anniversary with launch of new website

KATHMANDU: The English-Irish boy band One Direction is celebrating their tenth anniversary with new content, including previously unreleased music.
The new content includes a website, 10 Years Of One Direction, that will be launched on July 23, the date the group was formed.
One Direction, that have been on a hiatus since 2016, comprises Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. Former member Zayn Malik left in 2015.
The website will house the members’ auditions on music competition television show The X Factor and a celebration video made especially for fans, which documents highlights of the group’s career, as per The Jakarta Post.
There will also be an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances and behind-the-scenes content as well as previously unreleased music. The music includes remixes, live recordings and acoustic renditions of hit songs. Visitors will even be able to generate personalised playlists based on how they interact with the content, according to The Jakarta Post.
The website 10 Years Of One Direction will be launched on July 23, the date the group was formed.
KATHMANDU: Aloft Kathmandu Thamel, a boutique hotel in the capital city, celebrated its first anniversary on July 17. Chairperson of the hotel, Prithivi B Pande, expressed that it was with a great sense of fulfilment that they celebrated their first anniversary. He said, "My vision was and is alw Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s total coronavirus infection count has reached 17,502 with 57 new cases detected today, stated the Ministry of Health and Population. The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,331 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours, said the ministry. Read More...
WASHINGTON: The NASA astronauts who traveled to the International Space Station in SpaceX’s first crewed flight in May are expected to return to Earth on Aug. 2 after spending two months in orbit, a NASA spokesman said on Friday. US astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will gear up for the fi Read More...
POKHARA: Fifty-five people have lost their lives in 21 incidents of landslide and flood in Gandaki Province in the past one week. Of the total deceased, 29 are males and 26 females from five districts of the province. Gandaki Province Police Office, Pokhara informed that seven persons buri Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya, who were living in isolation at home after testing positive to COVID-19, have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital after complaining of breathlessness and mild fever on July 17 evening. Aishwarya, 46, and eight-year-old Read More...
KATHMANDU: After Bollywood actres Rhea Chakraborty demanded a CBI inquiry to understand what "pressures" prompted actor Sushant Rajput to commit suicide, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that there was no need for a CBI probe into the death case as the Mumbai police were capable of handl Read More...