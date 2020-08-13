British singer Ed Sheeran, wife Cherry Seaborn expecting first child

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: British singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are expecting their first child as Cherry is reportedly in the final stage of her pregnancy.

According to Page Six, the couple has been spending most of the year in lockdown at Sheeran’s Suffolk home, allowing them to keep the pregnancy a secret. Seaborn is due in “later this summer”.

According to ANI, “Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family.”

Sheeran announced in December that he was taking a break from both touring and social media, saying he would return with new music “when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about”, ANI added. He did, however, break that hiatus to pop in on a Zoom lesson for a class of UK schoolchildren in May.

