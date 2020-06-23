Britney Spears goes on beach date with beau in mask and bikini

KATHMANDU: American singer Britney Spears has new way of dating amid coronavirus pandemic — in a beach date with her boyfriend she is seen pairing her bikini with a face mask.
The 38-year-old pop star and her 26-year-old actor boyfriend Sam Asghari seem to have taken the need safety measures for the date where the duo paired their swimsuits with masks.
Taking to the Twitter on June 23, Spears posted a few pictures along with the caption:”All you need is love and the beach ….”
The pictures show the couple were having a great time as they soaked in the sun with their face gear. The images show the couple, who have been dating since 2017, holding hands while facing the ocean and lying on towels side-by-side.
The singer wore a white cloth face mask, while Asghari wore a blue one.
According to people.com, Spears previously expressed how much she missed her boyfriend during social distancing at the beginning of the pandemic.
“I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime… I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit !!!!!. Guess that’s what missing someone can do …. who else is experiencing this,” Spears had written on her Instagram in April, reports people.com
Here’s Spears’ tweet: https://bit.ly/2zWk2Yl
BAJURA: Many coronavirus infected persons are wandering freely in a village in Bajura district. According to the locals, the infected persons have been venturing without restriction in the village areas after they were sent home from quarantine facility in Badimalika Municipality. As many as 4 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Online application for the fifth edition of the ICT Award 2020--a prestigious award in the information technology sector in Nepal--has officially begun, today. Issuing a press statement, the organisers said that awards will be given in eleven different categories, including two new cat Read More...
GAIGHAT: In a bid to support women's reproductive health during the extended lockdown, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) today donated emergency disaster supply kits to the Udayapur District Hospital. With an objective of controlling unwanted pregnancy and making effective delivery o Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool could be crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years on Wednesday having turned the Premier League title race into a procession. They could yet go on and set a host of records too, including most wins, most points and biggest winning margin. It will go dow Read More...
BHAIRAHWA: Three persons lost their lives, one sustained injuries and four vehicles were damaged in a landslide at Sombare of Tansen Municipality-11 in Palpa district, on Monday. However, police are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased persons. According to the in-charge of District Read More...
MANCHESTER: Manchester City's Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez scored two goals apiece as the hosts showed their impressive strength in depth, making eight changes but still crushing a woeful Burnley 5-0 in the Premier League at The Etihad stadium on Monday. The result leaves second-placed City Read More...
The number of Nepalis willing to return home urgently is declining Kathmandu, June 22 The government stated today that it would evacuate only around 12,000 stranded Nepalis from different countries in the first phase. Though the government had earlier planned to initially repatriate 30,000 Ne Read More...
While Tourism Minister Bhattarai was speaking, around a minute-long video popped up on the screen of conference attendees Kathmandu, June 22 A video conference organised by Nepal Tourism Board today to unveil COVID-19 prevention protocol got disrupted by Zoom-bombing. In order to launch ‘Op Read More...