BTS, Big Hit Entertainment donate $1m to support personnel of live shows

KATHMANDU: BTS and their record label Big Hit Entertainment are supporting music industry crews by making a donatio — the band and the company have joined hands to donate $ 1 million to a charity initiative aimed at supporting personnel of live entertainment sector who are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to PTI, the group who would be touring for many parts of this year have extended their support to this campaign by Crew Nation, Live Nation to help those staffers who would have played an instrumental role in making BTS’ shows happen.
The K-pop group comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook said in a statement to Varieyt, “We are aware that a lot of communities need help due to COVID-19, and we wanted to support the music industry crews by making a donation. We hope to meet again on stage very soon.”
PTI quoted Big Hit’s Global CEO Lenzo Yoon as saying, “It is very unfortunate that the music industry has to go through such a difficult time at the moment. We hope our contribution to Crew Nation could help support many live concert crews around the world.”
Crew Nation was launched in March with an $ 5 million donations, which the charity promised to match up to a further $5 million contributed by artistes, fans, and employees, informed PTI, and added, “The fund provides a one-time grant of $1,000 to crew members who make 50 per cent or more of their income from live performances.”
So far, over 70 live concert crew members who were originally scheduled to work at BTS concerts before the postponement or cancellation due to the pandemic have received funding — 20 per cent of whom are veterans who have worked in the live performance industry for over 16 years, as per PTI.
This contribution will help aid 1,000 live concert crews to receive relief, as per the announcement. And all nationalities, including Koreans, can apply for the Crew Nation fund.
BAJURA: Many coronavirus infected persons are wandering freely in a village in Bajura district. According to the locals, the infected persons have been venturing without restriction in the village areas after they were sent home from quarantine facility in Badimalika Municipality. As many as 4 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Online application for the fifth edition of the ICT Award 2020--a prestigious award in the information technology sector in Nepal--has officially begun, today. Issuing a press statement, the organisers said that awards will be given in eleven different categories, including two new cat Read More...
GAIGHAT: In a bid to support women's reproductive health during the extended lockdown, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) today donated emergency disaster supply kits to the Udayapur District Hospital. With an objective of controlling unwanted pregnancy and making effective delivery o Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool could be crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years on Wednesday having turned the Premier League title race into a procession. They could yet go on and set a host of records too, including most wins, most points and biggest winning margin. It will go dow Read More...
BHAIRAHWA: Three persons lost their lives, one sustained injuries and four vehicles were damaged in a landslide at Sombare of Tansen Municipality-11 in Palpa district, on Monday. However, police are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased persons. According to the in-charge of District Read More...
MANCHESTER: Manchester City's Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez scored two goals apiece as the hosts showed their impressive strength in depth, making eight changes but still crushing a woeful Burnley 5-0 in the Premier League at The Etihad stadium on Monday. The result leaves second-placed City Read More...
The number of Nepalis willing to return home urgently is declining Kathmandu, June 22 The government stated today that it would evacuate only around 12,000 stranded Nepalis from different countries in the first phase. Though the government had earlier planned to initially repatriate 30,000 Ne Read More...
While Tourism Minister Bhattarai was speaking, around a minute-long video popped up on the screen of conference attendees Kathmandu, June 22 A video conference organised by Nepal Tourism Board today to unveil COVID-19 prevention protocol got disrupted by Zoom-bombing. In order to launch ‘Op Read More...