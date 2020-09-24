BTS deliver message of hope to fans at UN General Assembly

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: South Korean K-pop band BTS encouraged their fans to stay positive as they delivered a “message of hope” in a pre-recorded video posted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on September 23 as part of the 75th UN General Assembly.

The band leader RM said : “Let us reimagine our world … It might feel like it’s always night and we’ll always be alone, but the night is always darkest before the first light of dawn.”

“If our voices can give strength to people, then that’s what we want and that’s what we’ll keep on doing,” band member Jungkook said.

BTS recently became the first Korean act to debut at No 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Check out BTS’s full message here: http://y2u.be/5aPe9Uy10n4

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook