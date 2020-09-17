BTS Dynamite America’s Got Talent, Jimin trends after performance; BTS docu to hit Korean cinemas next week

KATHMANDU: K-pop superstars BTS performed their history-making, records-breaking and setting English single Dynamite on the US talent competition show America’s Got Talent aired on September 14.
The Korea Herald reports that the seven-member band presented a prerecorded live performance of Dynamite on the weekly programme.
The performance against the backdrop of a vacant late-night amusement park was taped at Everland, South Korea’s largest theme park in Yongin, south of Seoul, according to a representative at Big Hit Entertainment, the band’s label stated the Herald.
This performance marked BTS’s second guest appearance on America’s Got Talent; their first being their live performance on the show in September 2018 with Idol, the title song of the group’s Love Yourself: Answer album.
BTS plan to make a final appearance for Dynamite on the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18.
BTS made history by becoming South Korea’s first recording artiste to top Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart with Dynamite.
Who’s the guy in the Gucci jacket? Jimin trends
After their performance, one BTS member made Twitter go wild.
‘Park Jimin’ trended on Twitter with over 100K tweets, all because of how he looked and sounded during the performance, according to Koreaboo.
Looking effortlessly cool during the performance, Jimin’s smile had fans swooning.
He even had non-fans asking about him!
Expect BTS docu next week in S Korean cinemas
A new feature-length documentary film on BTS will hit theatres next week in South Korea following a postponement due to a resurgence of the new coronavirus across the country, multiplex chain CGV announced on September 17, according to The Korea Herald.
Break The Silence: The Movie will be released on September 24 exclusively at CGV theatres in South Korea, according to CGV.
The film chronicles the group during its 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour through the United States, Europe and Asia.
Link to BTS’s Dynamite performance for America’s Got Talent: http://y2u.be/MH_vjfNPv70
