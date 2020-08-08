BTS fourth film eyes theatrical release in over 70 countries starting September

KATHMANDU: The fourth theatrical film of K-pop band BTS — Break The Silence: The Movie — is set to release in theatres in more than 70 countries starting from September 10. There will be a rollout in additional 40-plus regions on September 24.
“We’re delighted to partner with Big Hit Entertainment on the release,” Variety quoted Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar as saying. He further promised that the film “gives fans extraordinary access to both their first international stadium tour and all seven members of BTS. We look forward to welcoming the ARMY back to cinemas for the fourth time for this must-see BTS big-screen experience,” according to Variety.
The film is slated to release in India, America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and other 40 countries on September 24 while Korea, United Kingdom, Japan, Spain, Russia, Italy, France, Thailand, and some other territories will get the film in their theatres on September 10, revealed ANI.
The movie chronicles the ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ world tour which began from Wembley Stadium to Rose Bowl. ANI added that it will also have footage from concerts and behind-the-scenes videos.
