BTS member Jungkook releases new ballad Still With You

KATHMANDU: K-pop superstars BTS member Jungkook on June 5 released a new solo song titled Still With You.

The Korea Herald reports that the song has been uploaded on the music sharing service Soundcloud, and BTS’ official blog and Twitter for free download.

Quoting BTS’s Twitter, it goes on to state that Jungkook produced the song with Big Hit Entertainment’s producer Pdogg.

It describes Still With You as a ballad about never-ending love, smoothed by a jazzy melody and Jungkook’s silvery voice.

This release is part of BTS’s annual online fan event, dubbed BTS Festa, to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the band’s official debut in 2013. The septet releases new content like exclusive photos, new songs and special choreography videos for free for the fest.

Link to Still With You: https://btsblog.ibighit.com/405

