BTS reveal English single is titled ‘Dynamite’, set for Aug 21 release

KATHMANDU: K-pop boy band BTS have revealed that their upcoming English single is titled Dynamite and set for an August 21 release.

Taking to Twitter, the band’s label Big Hit Entertainment announced the news with a pink poster that simply had the BTS logo at the top, the eight letters of the word ‘Dynamite’ in eight different colours below it, and the words ‘Coming Aug 21’ at the bottom.

The septet announced the new song will be released on August 21 and that it was initially produced to be part of its new album targeted for a fall release.

“We decided to prerelease the single due to our wish to present it as soon as possible,” BTS leader RM said on July 26 on the band’s audio vlog broadcast on Naver’s V Live platform. “We also hope to provide some immediate energy to fans who may be going through tough times due to the new coronavirus crisis,” according to The Korea Times.

The band’s fourth studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, was the most-sold album in the United States in the first half of 2020, becoming the only album to sell more than 500,000 units in the US market in the first half, according to Nielsen Music.

BTS topped the South Korean Gaon chart run by the Korea Music Content Association, selling a record number of over 4.26 million copies in the first half. The septet also was No 1 on the Japanese Oricon album chart in the first half, becoming the first foreign act to claim the honour in 36 years.

BTS has also received three nominations in the categories of best pop, best choreography and best K-pop for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in the United States scheduled for August 30.

