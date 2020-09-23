KATHMANDU: K-pop juggernaut BTS is all set to perform every night for a week on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from September 28.
According to The Korea Times, the show announced the special ‘BTS Week’ on Septmeber 22.
The group ― comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — will perfrom a different musical performance each night, including a rendition of its hit Dynamite for a week. The members will also take part in comedy bits and have an interview with Fallon.
“We love having BTS on the show. These guys are incredible, and you just know they’re going to go above and beyond to make their performance unforgettable,” The Korea Times quoted Fallon as saying.
BTS has made history with its first fully English-language song Dynamite, becoming the first K-pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100. — HNS
