BTS’s agency Big Hit announce global auditions 

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Big Hit Entertainment, home to global K-pop sensation BTS, have announced global auditions to find talented musicians to support in striving for their dreams.

The label announced the ‘2020 Big Hit Global Audition’ on its social media accounts on June 2, reports The Korea Times.

The global audition (www.bighitaudition.com) is open to males born in or after 2003. The deadline for the applications from “regions and countries other than the US” is July 10, while for the United States it is July 31.

The label “is now looking for individuals with talent and passion who will be the next global superstar. Big Hit Entertainment supports you in striving for your dreams”.

The website states: “Your potential is limitless. The world is your stage, get ready to change everything. This is your moment.”

If you want to try your luck, log in to: www.bighitaudition.com

