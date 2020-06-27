BTS’s Jungkook crosses 10b views on TikTok, only singer till date to achieve this feat

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: BTS’s Golden Maknae Jungkook recently surpassed 10 billion views on his TikTok hashtag becoming the first and only singer till date to reach that milestone on the video-sharing platform.

According to The Jakarta Post, Jeon Jungkook is now the most viewed singer on TikTok, as fans and viewers have been continuously watching related videos of him tagged with #Jungkook.

Jungkook achieved this feat soon after Black Lives Matter movement hashtag also reached 10 billion views on the platform.

Jungkook is no stranger to setting and smashing records be it on music charts or various social media platforms. His 2018 solo track Euphoria was named the longest-charting song by a male K-pop artist in the Billboard chart for World Digital Song Sales, gaining an impressive victory for 26 weeks.

Euphoria is also reportedly the highest-selling B-side track or album’s non-title track by a Korean artist, with now over 4 million sold copies worldwide.

His other solo track My Time from BTS’s Map Of The Soul: 7 album became the longest-charting unpromoted B-side track, also on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, for several weeks.

In 2019, Jungkook was the most-searched Korean pop idol on Google and YouTube.

BTS celebrated their seventh anniversary on June 13 and today they are the K-pop idols everyone wants to become. — HNS

