BTS’s Jungkook sorry about recent Itaewon outing

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Appearing on bandmate Suga’s radio show, BTS’s Jungkook personally apologised for his recent outing at Itaewon amidst coronavirus social distancing rules.

Jungkook had come under fire after being spotted at a club in Itaewon during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Allkpop, on June 6, Jungkook was a guest on Suga’s radio show ‘Honey FM 06.13’, where he tendered his apology to everyone who had been hurt by his behaviour.

“I think many people have been upset with me or their hearts were hurt by my actions recently. I felt very apologetic to those who have had difficulties with this current situation, those who are working hard everywhere, and to my BTS members. I also feel especially sorry to my beloved ARMY. Because of me, I think they had a hard time, so my heart hurts too,” he said as apology on the show.

He promised to be more serious as he said, “I talked a lot with the BTS members, and I looked back and reflected a lot on myself. I wanted to tell everyone personally through this live broadcast. From now on, I’ll be more serious when I think and when I do things.”

Jungkook dropped a single Still With You on June 6 as part of BTS’s annual online fan event, dubbed BTS Festa, to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the band’s official debut in 2013.

Link Jungkook’s ballad: https://btsblog.ibighit.com/405

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook