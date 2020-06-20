BTS’s Stay Gold tops iTunes Top Songs charts in 82 regions, bests own 2019 record of 43 regions with Lights

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: BTS has soared to the top of the charts with Stay Gold that was released on June 19.

As of 9:00 am KST on June 20, it had gone on to top the iTunes Top Songs charts in 82 regions including the US, UK, Brazil, France, and India, reports Soompi.

Stay Gold is the pre-release track of BTS’s fourth Japanese studio album Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~, which was released at 6:00 pm KST on June 19.

The portal notes that this is a new record for BTS’s Japanese releases, almost doubling their previous record of 43 regions set by Lights in July 2019.

The song also entered real-time music streaming charts in Korea soon after its release, making this the first time that an original Japanese BTS song has entered Korean real-time music streaming charts.

BTS is set to release Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey on July 15 featuring a total of 13 tracks. It was also announced on June 19 that BTS had topped Japan’s Oricon Album Sales Chart for the first half of 2020 making them the first foreign artistes in 36 years to top Oricon’s albums chart for the first half of the year. — HNS

