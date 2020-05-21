BTS’s V featured in Russian duo’s song

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: BTS’s V has been featured in a new song by popular Russian group Frendoza along with Hollywood celebrity Zendaya.

According to Allkpop, Frendzona’s member Maybe Baby posted a video introducing the new song called Crash Test on TikTok.

Frendzona is a Russian pop duo who debuted in 2018 and are considered the new generation of rising stars in Russia with over 1.06 million subscribers on YouTube.The lyrics of the new song introduced by them include — “I’m not Zendaya but you ain’t Taehyung!”

V’s real name is Kim Tae-hyung.

Zendaya Coleman is considered as the hottest style icon in Hollywood and also a role model for young girls.

Maybe Baby also showed her love for Zendaya as well as BTS’s V by uploading V’s photos on TikTok’s viral Sexy Back Challenge.

BTS is taking the lead in improving South Korea’s image in Russia, although there is little activity. According to Korean media, particularly V is recognised as ‘the representative of K-pop’ so his real name appears in the lyrics of local songs.

On popularity ranking for K-pop artistes in Russia, V tops the list among individual artistes.

