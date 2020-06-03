BTS’s V sweeps top 3 spots of Amazon songs chart becoming first SKorean soloist to do so

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: BTS’s V has made history by becoming the first South Korean solo artiste to sweep the top 3 rankings on Amazon songs chart.

Three of V’s solo songs topped the US Amazon Bestseller Song chart on June 3.

Inner Child, his solo track from the BTS album MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 was at #1, while Sweet Night, an OST from the recently concluded popular K-drama Itaewon Class, and the OST album were at #2 and #3 respectively, reports Koreaboo.

The portal says that no other Korean solo artiste has achieved this feat to date.

Amazon’s Bestseller Song chart ranks the most sold digital song per hour.

The record comes in time to celebrate when V (real name Kim Tae-hyung) was first introduced to the world by Big Hit Entertainment in 2013.

Fans began trending hashtags “#7YearsWithTaehyung” and “#BTSV” to celebrate his birth to the K-pop world.

It has been seven years since Big Hit Entertainment, BTS’s label, introduced V as the seventh member of BTS.

V is preparing to drop more solo songs.

His band BTS is no stranger to setting records.

According to Soompi, on June 1 at approximately 2:19 am KST, BTS’s music video for DNA hit the 1 billion mark on YouTube, making it the first Korean boy group music video ever to achieve the feat.

The only other Korean music videos to have reached the milestone on YouTube are PSY’s Gangnam Style, PSY’s Gentleman, and BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU.

BTS released DNA on September 18, 2017.

Link to Sweet Night: https://youtu.be/N5ShoQimivM

