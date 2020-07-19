Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary dismisses death rumours, actor says ‘not so soon’

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Avinash Tiwary has rubbished a media report of his death while expressing his disappointment on the irresponsible reportage.
The Bulbbul actor took to his Twitter to deny the report published in an entertainment site: “Not so soon guys. Who are these people… Where do they come from. Brother, please improve your standard a little… Plzz. Thank you.”
Tiwary, who made his foray in Bollywood with 2017 film Tu Hai Mera Sunday, made his debut as the lead with 2018’s Laila Majnu. His performance in the film was well-received by both the critics and the audiences
According to IANS, he followed it up with Netflix anthology Ghost Stories (2018) and was recently seen in Bulbbul. He will be next seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Girl On The Trainalongside Parineeti Chopra.
Link to his tweet: https://bit.ly/3hftINq
