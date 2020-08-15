California State Assembly recognises late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s contribution to Bollywood

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The California State Assembly in the US has recognised late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s contribution to Bollywood cinema for promoting India’s rich culture and heritage.

According to ANI The California State Assembly in a certificate of recognition appreciated his “philanthropic community work as well as his efforts to promote India’s rich culture and heritage”. Indian community leader Ajay Bhutoria presented the recognition from the California State Assembly to Sushant’s family. The recognition of the Bollywood star was led by California Assemblyman Kansen Chu.

Rajuput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti received the certificate on Rajput’s behalf. “It’s a great privilege for me to accept this honour from California State Assembly, on behalf of my brother, in remembrance and appreciation of his philanthropic work and contributions to Indian cinema,” Singh Kirti said, according to PTI.

He was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai police have been probing the alleged suicide following an accidental death report complaint lodged by Bandra police. The CBI recently took over the investigation into the case and re-registered the Patna police FIR. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also questioning actress Rhea Chakraborty, her family members, and others in connection with a money laundering case linked to the death of the actor.

