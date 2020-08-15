California State Assembly recognises late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s contribution to Bollywood

KATHMANDU: The California State Assembly in the US has recognised late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s contribution to Bollywood cinema for promoting India’s rich culture and heritage.
According to ANI The California State Assembly in a certificate of recognition appreciated his “philanthropic community work as well as his efforts to promote India’s rich culture and heritage”. Indian community leader Ajay Bhutoria presented the recognition from the California State Assembly to Sushant’s family. The recognition of the Bollywood star was led by California Assemblyman Kansen Chu.
Rajuput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti received the certificate on Rajput’s behalf. “It’s a great privilege for me to accept this honour from California State Assembly, on behalf of my brother, in remembrance and appreciation of his philanthropic work and contributions to Indian cinema,” Singh Kirti said, according to PTI.
He was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai police have been probing the alleged suicide following an accidental death report complaint lodged by Bandra police. The CBI recently took over the investigation into the case and re-registered the Patna police FIR. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also questioning actress Rhea Chakraborty, her family members, and others in connection with a money laundering case linked to the death of the actor.
KATHMANDU: Health Emergency Operation Center(HEOC) of the Ministry of Health and Population, today appealed private hospitals to allot 20pc of their beds for admission of coronavirus infected patients. The Health Ministry issued the notice stating that management of beds in hospitals of densely p Read More...
KATHMANDU: South Korean superstar Lee Min-ho is set to take action against those that have made malicious comments against the actor. According to Soompi, Lee's legal representative is taking action against all malicious comments about the actor. The portal says that on August 12, the law firm Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Himalaya Airlines, an aviation company authorised by the Government of Nepal to bring back home Nepalis stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic, has shared the details of the flights it has planned to operate from August 16 to 30 in the fifth phase of repatriation. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today formed a six-member task force under General Secretary Bishnu Paudel to resolve the intra-party dispute. NCP co-chairs, PM KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who had not spoken with each other for more than a week, decided to form the six-mem Read More...
KATHMANDU: Due to poor drainage system along the roads in Kathmandu valley, motorists and pedestrians face difficulties to commute, during the monsoon season. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra among others have joined the social media campaign that has been demanding a CBI probe into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories and wrote: "#CBIforSSR", with a folded hands emoji. Chopra Read More...
KATHMANDU: A hilarious new video capturing the struggles of Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh with the virtual assistant Alexa has gone viral. In an Instagram video titled 'Clash Between Me & Alexa' the artiste is seen requesting the virtual assistant to play one of his songs, Clash, but s Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop global sensation BTS are to hold both online/offline concerts in October, and release a new album in the fourth quarter of the year. This was announced during a corporate briefing on YouTube on August 13 by the band's label Big Hit Entertainment, according to The Korea Times. Read More...