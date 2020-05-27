Captain America Evans opens up about anxiety, panic attacks and how he almost quit Hollywood

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Chris Evans says there was a time when he was contemplating quitting acting, after suffering from a series of horrific anxiety and panic attacks. He added that he almost turned down the role of superhero Captain America.
The actor is best known for essaying role of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the Marvel blockbusters Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War(2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
Before picking up the shield, he was seen as Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, in Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007).
“That was back when the superhero thing was just taking off,” he said in an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.
“I had just been dumped and I needed it,” he added.
The actor recalled that he began experiencing severe anxiety at the time of the sequel’s release. During that time, he missed out getting roles in Gone Baby Gone, Milk, Elizabethtown and Fracture, and then his movie Sunshine went unnoticed.
“Nobody sees my good movies,” he joked.
The actor said that his struggle with anxiety got bad while shooting for Puncture in 2010.”It was the first time I started having mini panic attacks on set,” Evans said, adding: “I really started to think, ‘I’m not sure if this (acting) is the right thing for me, I’m not sure if I’m feeling as healthy as I should be feeling’.”
It was around that time when Marvel approached him for the superhero role. The studio invited him to test for the part of Steve Rogers. The deal on the table was — a nine-film deal with a big pay, and a chance to get wider fame.
Evans was worried that his anxiety problem might escalate.
“My suffering would be my own,” Evans said, going on to share that he turned down the opportunity to test several times.
He also shared that the “proposed number of required films was reduced to six” and the proposed salary was increased, reports www.hollywoodreporter.com.
He consulted Iron Man star Robert Downey, Jr, who advised him not to make a major decision based on fear. He finally decided to say yes.
After a decade later, he can’t be gladder about the decision he took.
“It was the best decision I’ve ever made, and I really owe that to (Marvel chief) Kevin Feige for being persistent and helping me avoid making a giant mistake. To be honest, all the things that I was fearing never really came to fruition,” he said.
Kathmandu, May 26 Nepal reported its highest single-day Covid-19 cases, 90, on Tuesday. READ ALSO: Health Ministry confirms 90 cases on Tuesday, Covid-19 cases jump to 772 https://youtu.be/V8926v9q6Ec Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 54,424 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 97,967 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...
NAWALPARASI: Police found the body of a 14-year-old girl buried in Susta Rural Municipality-3 of West Nawalarasi, today. Locals, on suspicion that the girl might have been killed and buried, have demanded an investigation into the case. Police have taken into custody family members of the dece Read More...
Kathmandu, May 26 Read Also 15 including ward chair arrested in connection with Dalit youth’s killing in Rukum west Chaurjahari victims’ families refuse autopsy till missing are found dead or alive Nepal Police personnel seen in PPEs in Kathmandu on Tuesday as they st Read More...
Kathmandu, May 26 Let’s learn to give credit where it’s due. We have not realised the importance of aesthetics in the economy. As Amartya Sen points out, we’ve always been preoccupied with the doctrinaire view of how the economy works and how a country prospers, and we have been keeping a b Read More...
KATHMANDU: An all-party meeting under the convenorship of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was held today at the PM's official residence in Baluwatar. According to Prime Minister Oli's Press Advisor, Surya Thapa, the all-party meeting has concluded after nearly three hours of discussion, wherein vari Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Sajha Party has demanded that the goverment make necessary amendments in the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact, or else, scrap the project if amendments are not going to be made. The party, in a statement issued Tuesday, said that it takes Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli' Read More...