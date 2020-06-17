Case filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

KATHMANDU: Amid the talks of nepotism making rounds in Bollywood with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a case has been filed against eight people including celebrities Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ekta Kapoor in Bihar of India in connection with Rajput’s death.
Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a case against eight people under Sections 306, 109, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code in connection with actor Rajput’s suicide in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, according to ANI.
In the complaint, he has alleged that Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step.
Following the death of the 34-year-old actor, a number of celebrities have come out to speak up against the Bollywood industry.
Responding to the allegations, Kapoor posted in her Instagram, ““Thanku for the case for not casting sushi….when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I’m beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! Pls@let family n frns mourn in peace! Truth shall@prevail. CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!!!”
Rajput died by suicide in his Mumbai home on 14 June.
Link to Kapoor’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBh4pfvgLGr/
