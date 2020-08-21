CBI formally launch probe into late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Two months and a week after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home, the CBI formally launched a probe into his death on August 21.

The CBI has had already met with the Mumbai Police, collected documents, including Rajput’s diary, laptop and mobile and also interrogated a few of the key witnesses, according to IANS.

The team has sped up the investigation after the Supreme Court’s nod on August 19 to the federal agency probe. The CBI team is expected to camp in Mumbai for 10 days, and they have their plans ready as they grouped into several teams, each with its task delineated, added IANS.

Led by SIT official Nupur Prasad, the central agency team arrived at the office of the Bandra DCP earlier and met the Mumbai Police officers, who have been handling the investigation.

According to official sources, the CBI sleuths were given a detailed briefing on the current case status by Mumbai Police.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook