CBI formally launch probe into late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

KATHMANDU: Two months and a week after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home, the CBI formally launched a probe into his death on August 21.
The CBI has had already met with the Mumbai Police, collected documents, including Rajput’s diary, laptop and mobile and also interrogated a few of the key witnesses, according to IANS.
The team has sped up the investigation after the Supreme Court’s nod on August 19 to the federal agency probe. The CBI team is expected to camp in Mumbai for 10 days, and they have their plans ready as they grouped into several teams, each with its task delineated, added IANS.
Led by SIT official Nupur Prasad, the central agency team arrived at the office of the Bandra DCP earlier and met the Mumbai Police officers, who have been handling the investigation.
According to official sources, the CBI sleuths were given a detailed briefing on the current case status by Mumbai Police.
RIO DE JANEIRO/SANTIAGO: The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Latin America passed 250,000 on Thursday, as the virus afflicts the region that has become the worst hit in the world. The grim milestone was passed as Brazil reported 1,204 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hou Read More...
Kathmandu, August 20 Though the Ministry of Education has been working to incorporate alternative learning methods into the school curriculum, only 30 per cent students have access to information and technology for distance learning in Bagmati Province. With the shutdown of schools, colleges a Read More...
Govt asked to increase preparedness against the pandemic Kathmandu, August 20 The main opposition Nepali Congress today issued a press release stating that enforcement of lockdown and prohibitory order were not enough to tackle the coronavirus pandemic situation and contain the disease. The s Read More...
Dhangadi, August 20 Search and rescue of persons swept away by Tuesday’s flood in Kailashkhola of Achham continues. The floods that occurred at night had caused huge damage to life and property in Sainibazaar of Ramaroshan Rural Municipality in the district. According to Chief Distric Read More...
Bajura, August 20 Though people returning home from abroad and even outside the district are normally quarantined before being sent home due to COVID-19-related risk, this is not being practised in Bajura’s Budhiganga Municipality. According to Kalpana Kuwar, a volunteer of Timada in Budhiga Read More...
Kathmandu, August 20 Kathmandu Metropolitan City has decided to set up a 5,000-bed integrated quarantine and isolation centre within a week. The drive is aimed at managing the growing COVID-19 cases and keeping the huge number of foreign returnees under surveillance. In a public appeal made to Read More...
Jhapa, August 20 The coronavirus spread at the community level was confirmed for the first time in the southern part of Jhapa after people tested positive at Gaurigunj Rural Municipality in the district. Department of Health Chief Ram Chandra Mishra said the infection had spread in the communi Read More...