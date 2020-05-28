Celeb couple Lee Dong-gun, Jo Youn-hee end 3-year marriage

KATHMANDU: South Korean celebrity couple Lee Dong-gun and Jo Youn-hee have legally parted ways following a three-year marriage, according to the latter’s agency reports The Korea Herald on May 28.
“Jo Young-hee divorced Lee Dong-gun following a divorce settlement at a court in Seoul on May 22,” said King Kong by Starship, Jo’s management agency.
The two actors, former co-stars in the 2017 TV series The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop, tied the knot in May 2017. They have one daughter.
The company said the actress will continue to work hard for fans through various activities in show business.
Lee debuted in 1998 and has since starred in films and series, including the 2004 mega hit romantic drama Lovers in Paris. Jo debuted in 2002 through the sitcom Orange and has appeared in a number of TV shows throughout the years. She had even travelled to Nepal to shoot for the drama Nine: Time Travelling Nine Times (2013) which starred Lee Jin-wook as the male lead.
