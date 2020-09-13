Chris Evans accidentally leaks explicit photo, Mark Ruffalo tells him to see silver ‘Trump’ lining

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Captain America star Chris Evans accidentally posted and deleted an explicit picture while his Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo urges him to see a silver lining.

According to IANS, Evans had posted a video of him playing Heads Up with his friends but when the video ended and went back to his gallery, it was a different head that appeared on his preview. Among the pictures and videos was one of his “big Mack truck”, as rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion would put it.

Another picture of himself had the caption “Guard your p***y”.

Evans quickly realised his mistake and deleted the Instagram story.

But netizens were quick to notice it and one wrote: “Chris evans leaking chris evans nudes is the highlight of my saturday.”

Another wrote: “Anthony mackie calling chris evans.”

Responding to the leak, Ruffalo tweeted: “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See…silver lining.”

Mark Ruffalo’s tweet: https://bit.ly/3kekym4

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook