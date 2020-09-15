Chris Evans cashes in on nude leak attention, urge Americans to vote

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Captain America star Chris Evans has used the attention that he has been getting after accidentally sharing a screen recording of his camera roll consisting of his nude pictures on Instagram to urge Americans to vote.

Evans deleted the video thereafter the leak but the pictures had already gone viral with several celebrities and fans commenting on the leak.

And two days after the incident, Evans took to Twitter to use the attention to urge his fans to vote in the upcoming Presidential elections. “Now that I have your attention …. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!,” the Avengers star tweeted.

Chris Evans’ tweet: https://bit.ly/32xhKKx

