Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger have named their baby girl Lyla

KATHMANDU: Hollywood star Chris Pratt and his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first child, a baby daughter Lyla.
Taking to the Instagram, the Pratt, 41 announced the birth of their baby. “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed,” Pratt wrote on his Instagram alongside a picture of their hands holding the child’s fist.
Confirming the news in a video obtained released by Entertainment Tonight, Pratt had said on August 9: “They’re doing great… just got her a little gift.”
Link to Pratt’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CDttZcOpOLG/
