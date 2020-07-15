Chris Pratt loved his long jacket as Star-Lord, not the helmet though

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Hollywood actor Chris Pratt loved the long jacket his character Star-Lord wore in superhero films likeÂ Avengers: Infinity WarÂ and he feels it’s cool.

IANS quoted him as saying, “You know I really love my long jacket and when I get to wear that long jacket it’s really cool. It’s leather, it moves, and the first time I ever wore it was the first time I ever felt like I was the character. So, that jacket is good but my least favourite is the helmet…When I put on that helmet they bolted on my head, there is wind and there is rain. I can’t breathe and I can’t see. There is supposed to be some device inside that has the director’s voice going through but it’s killing me with feedback, and I don’t say the damn thing, I’ll act through the helmet. I hate the helmet but I love the jacket.”

