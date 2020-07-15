Chris Pratt loved his long jacket as Star-Lord, not the helmet though

KATHMANDU: Hollywood actor Chris Pratt loved the long jacket his character Star-Lord wore in superhero films likeÂ Avengers: Infinity WarÂ and he feels it’s cool.
IANS quoted him as saying, “You know I really love my long jacket and when I get to wear that long jacket it’s really cool. It’s leather, it moves, and the first time I ever wore it was the first time I ever felt like I was the character. So, that jacket is good but my least favourite is the helmet…When I put on that helmet they bolted on my head, there is wind and there is rain. I can’t breathe and I can’t see. There is supposed to be some device inside that has the director’s voice going through but it’s killing me with feedback, and I don’t say the damn thing, I’ll act through the helmet. I hate the helmet but I love the jacket.”
KATHMANDU: South Korean heartthrob actor Hyun Bin along with other actors and crew of the thriller Negotiations headed to Jordan on Juy 13 amid COVID-19 pandemic to begin filming for the film. According to The Korea Times, Hyun Bin and other actors, including Hwang Jung-min, took a chartered flig Read More...
KATHMANDU: After drawing flak from several quarters, the Foreign Ministry today clarified that Prime Minister's Monday claims on Ayodhya were non-political and had no intent of hurting sentiments. Issuing a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Government has taken Read More...
LAMJUNG: As many as 109 households at the risk of being swept away by landslides in Madhya Nepal Municipality of Lamjung district have been relocated to safer places. Two houses in Madhya Nepal-6 are reported to have been swept away by landslides. Meanwhile, the municipality has started di Read More...
KATHMANDU: Two members of K-pop boy group iKON were involved in a drunk driving accident. The Korea HeraldÂ reports the accident occurred before dawn on July 13 when a car with the drunk driver and two iKON members â€” Kim Jin-hwan and Koo Jun-hoe â€” drove into a highway wall in South Gyeongsang Read More...
POKHARA: Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd has contributed ten million rupees to COVID-19 fund set up by Gandaki Province, on Tuesday. On behalf of Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd, Gautam Yadav and Baburam Karki handed over the cheque amount to Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung. "This support has boosted our morale i Read More...
DAMAULI: With the peaking monsoon, floods and landslips triggered by heavy downpour have caused massive destruction in Tanahun district in recent days. Landslips have swept away houses and taken multiple lives whereas floods which gushed into human settlement and arable lands have destroyed p Read More...
DAMAULI: As many as 162 persons have been infected with coronavirus in Tanahun district, so far. According to the District Health Office, 144 males and 18 females staying under quarantine upon arrival from foreign countries tested positive for the virus. DHO Chief Shankar Babu Adhikari said, â Read More...
NEW YORK: Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it plans to start a late stage clinical trial for its COVID-19Â vaccineÂ candidate on or around July 27, according to its listing for the phase 3 study at clinicaltrials.gov. Moderna said it will conduct the trial at 87 study locations, all in the United Stat Read More...