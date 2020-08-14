Clash between Diljit Dosanjh and Alexa goes viral

KATHMANDU: A hilarious new video capturing the struggles of Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh with the virtual assistant Alexa has gone viral.
In an Instagram video titled ‘Clash Between Me & Alexa’ the artiste is seen requesting the virtual assistant to play one of his songs, Clash, but she is unable to understand him.
Meanwhile, Dosanjh is seen whipping up a smoothie in kitchen while interacting with his fans on an Insta live session, and making repeated requests to Alexa to play his latest song.
The video shows the singer struggling to convince the virtual assistant to play his song while it continued to misinterpret his requests and plays different songs. Alexa even ends up playing The Beatles.The song is finally played after a brief struggle.
Diljit’s Clash released on YouTube on August 11 has garnered over 13 million views.
Check out the video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CDwkidXlX1K/
BAJURA: Olena village in Badimalika Municipality-4 of Bajura district is at the risk of landslide and flood. The swollen Budhiganga River has eroded the earth while there is also the risk of landslides that could occur from two sides of the village. It has been reported that 87 people of 12 famil Read More...
LISBON: RB Leipzig stunned Atletico Madrid, with a 2-1 victory in their Champions League quarter-final on Thursday, to reach the competition's last four for the first time in their club's short history. With two minutes of normal time remaining, United States midfielder Tyler Adams snatched Read More...
Kathmandu, August 13 The National Human Rights Commission has recommended that the Government of Nepal rescue Nepalis stranded in foreign countries on the basis of their financial condition and risk analysis. ‘Report on Human Rights Situation of Nepali Migrant Workers during the COVID-19 Pan Read More...
MEXICO CITY: Mexico, having hit over half a million official coronavirus cases and 55,000 deaths as the pandemic rages across Latin America, will help produce a vaccine that could be distributed in the region next year, authorities said on Thursday. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has s Read More...
Kathmandu, August 13 The government has decided to provide Rs 1 million each to the families of victims in the Soti incident. Meeting of the Council of Ministers decided to provide monetary relief to the families of the victims of the incident that occurred on May 23 at Soti, Chaurjahari-8, in Read More...
LIMA: Peru surpassed half a million coronavirus cases and has the highest fatality rate in Latin America, according to health ministry data on Thursday, as the government struggles to contain a recent surge of infections. There have been 507,996 confirmed cases and 25,648 related deaths, vice Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 13 The monthly salary of Rs 15,000 was barely enough for Keshav Kunwar, a resident of Bhaktapur, to make ends meet. But when the government announced a nationwide lockown in March to control the spread of coronavirus, the party palace he was working for also shuttered, thereby c Read More...
Kathmandu, August 13 A religious fair that takes place each year at Gokarneshwor Mahadev Temple, on the outskirts of Kathmandu on the new-moon-day in the month of Bhadra of the lunar calendar has been cancelled this year due to the COVID crisis. This year the event falls on August 19. On this Read More...