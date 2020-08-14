Clash between Diljit Dosanjh and Alexa goes viral

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: A hilarious new video capturing the struggles of Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh with the virtual assistant Alexa has gone viral.

In an Instagram video titled ‘Clash Between Me & Alexa’ the artiste is seen requesting the virtual assistant to play one of his songs, Clash, but she is unable to understand him.

Meanwhile, Dosanjh is seen whipping up a smoothie in kitchen while interacting with his fans on an Insta live session, and making repeated requests to Alexa to play his latest song.

The video shows the singer struggling to convince the virtual assistant to play his song while it continued to misinterpret his requests and plays different songs. Alexa even ends up playing The Beatles.The song is finally played after a brief struggle.

Diljit’s Clash released on YouTube on August 11 has garnered over 13 million views.

Check out the video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CDwkidXlX1K/

