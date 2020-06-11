Coachella cancelled: Wait for K-pop kings BIGBANG’s much-anticipated comeback gets longer

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: K-pop sensation BIGBANG was set to make their highly awaited music return at ‘Coachella 2020’ but with the cancellation of the music festival, the boy band won’t be able to show their action anytime soon.

Coachella 2020, originally scheduled for April was moved to October but as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rise worldwide, the event has been cancelled.

The cancellation means the VIPs have to wait more to see their favourite stars — G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung — come together for a performance.

According to Hellokpop, back in March, YG Entertainment announced that all four members of BIGBANG have renewed their contracts. This marked the band’s third renewal since their previous signing in 2011 and 2015.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook