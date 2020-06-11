Coachella, Stagecoach cancelled for 2020

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The impact of coronavirus continue to be seen in the entertainment world — the latest being the cancellation of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals.

Dr Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, signed an order on June 10 canceling the popular festivals outside Palm Springs, informs Associated Press adding that the US health officials are concerned about a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the fall.

Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals in the world and brings half a million fans to an open-air site in Indio, east of Los Angeles, and Stagecoach, a country music event are usually held n April, but were re-scheduled for October this year amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, “given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward,” Kaiser was quoted as saying.

Travis Scott, Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean were set to headline Coachella. The Stagecoach lineup included Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood and Billy Ray Cyrus.

