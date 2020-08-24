Coronvirus re-spikes in S Korea have halted filming of dramas, variety shows

Himalayan News Service

KATHAMANDU: Filming of a number of dramas and variety shows has been halted in South Korea due to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the country.

According to Hellokpop, broadcasting house KBS in a press release on August 22 disclosed their official announcement after an emergency meeting for the period from August 24-30 regarding its five major productions — Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, If You Cheat You Die, New Secret Royal Investigator, Oh! Samkwang Villa, and Man of Secrets.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, which was set for an August 26 premiere, will hold off its premiere.

The portal states that JTBC has implemented a complete suspension of planned works that were currently being filmed. Korean dramas scheduled to be filmed in the metropolitan area have been shelved.

Filming is expected to resume according to circumstances after re-examination of internal quarantine guidelines. The productions affected are 18 Again, More Than Friends, Private Lives, Run On, Live On, and Our School Now.

Netflix also decided to delay domestic content production including Squid Game.

CJ ENM has also announced ceasing of dramas currently filmed by Studio Dragon from August 24 to 31, including Flower of Evil and Missing: The Other Side.

Allkpop reports that popular variety progamme Running Man, and All the Butlers have also cancelled recordings in concern for the health of both the staff and the celebrities.

