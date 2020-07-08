Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin and Parasite’s Lee Sun-kyun set for Hollywood debut?

KATHMANDU: Popular South Korean actress Son Ye-jin is set to make her Hollywood debut with film tentatively titled The Cross alongside Sam Worthington. Lee Sun-kyun from the Oscar-winning Parasite has also been a role in it.
Qutoing an official from Son’s agency MS Team Entertainment, The Korea Herald reports that the Crash Landing on You actor is undergoing negotiations over details. The official however was cautious to confirm the decision as of now.
According to The Korea Herald, Son will play the film’s lead female role — a non-Korean — and is expected to speak English throughout the film. Australian actor Sam Worthington of Avatar (2009) and Clash of Titans (2010) fame, will play Son’s counterpart in the film, according to reports from local media.
It is also reported that actor Lee Sun-kyun, from Oscar-winning film Parasite, may also make his first advance into Hollywood in the same film. Lee’s agency HODU&U Entertainment said Lee has been offered a role in the film and is currently considering the offer.
According to The Korea Times, Son has been offered the role of a widow, battling to survive poverty, while Lee has been offered the role of head of border patrol.
To be helmed by New Zealand director-screenwriter Andrew Niccol (Gattaca-1997 and Good Kill-2015), The Cross is said to be another sci-fi flick casting a commentary over social division. It is slated to begin production early next year and will include scenes that will be shot in South Korea.
Son, 38, made her debut on television in the series Delicious Proposal in 2001, and went on to star in veteran filmmaker Im Kwon-taek’s film Painted Fire (2002) and play lead roles in award-winning romance films Classic (2003) and A Moment to Remember (2004). She has been active in both film and television and recently starred in the smash-hit drama Crash Landing on You with actor Hyun Bin.
Lee, 45, started his career in musical theatre and made a mark in the K-drama world with Coffee Prince (2007), which he followed with Pasta (2010), Golden Time (2012) and My Mister (2018). His big screen outings have been Paju (2009), Helpless (2012), All About My Wife (2012), A Hard Day (2014) and 2019’s Oscar winner black comedy Parasite.
