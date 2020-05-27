Crime Patrol actor Preksha commits suicide

IANS

INDORE: Indian TV show Crime Patrol’s actor Preksha Mehta has committed suicide. She was 25.

Mehta took her life by hanging from a ceiling fan on May 25 night at her residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, reports timesofindia.com.

The actress reportedly left a suicide note but it does not mention why she decided to end her life. As per reports, Mehta went into depression due to lack of work amid the lockdown.

Her last few social media posts hint at mental agony she was going through. In her last Instagram story, she wrote: “Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana” (the worst thing is the death of your dreams).”

Apart from Crime Patrol, Mehta has appeared in TV soaps like Meri Durga and Laal Ishq.

This is the second suicide by an Indian TV actor during the ongoing lockdown, when all shooting activity has come to a halt for two months now.

A few days ago, actor Manmeet Grewal took his life by hanging from the ceiling fan at his Mumbai residence. Reportedly, the actor was in a financial crisis and had run into huge debts.

