David, Victoria’s son Brooklyn Beckham engaged to actress Nicola Peltz

KATHMANDU: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged — the son of retired soccer superstar David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and the American actress announced their engagement on their Instagram accounts on July 11.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day,” Brooklyn, 21 wrote on his Instagram while sharing a picture of the duo standing in a field and embracing. He is wearing a blue suit and while Peltz is seen in a yellow dress.

Sharing the same picture, Peltz, 25 wrote, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby.”

Victoria sent sent her congratulations via Instagram, saying “we could not be happier” that the couple is getting married.

“The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven,” the former Spice Girls member wrote in her caption.

Brooklyn is the eldest of David and Victoria Beckham’s four children.

