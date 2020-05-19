Deepika curates guide to wellness for mental health

Nepal | May 20, 2020

Published: May 19, 2020
MUMBAI: Indian actor Deepika Padukone says the past several weeks have not only been “exceptionally unusual”, but also very difficult, with everyone facing the fear of uncertainty about the future.

The actor added that she wants to share how she is nurturing her mental health amid the pandemic. For this, Padukone has joined hands with Instagram for an initiative. The actor has curated a ‘Wellness Guide’ on Instagram, as part of the ongoing global Mental Health Awareness month.

“I am sure we all agree that the past several weeks have not only been exceptionally unusual but also very difficult; uncertainty about the future, loss of livelihoods, and the inability to be around family and loved ones, are just a few of the challenges facing us,” Padukone said.

“And situations such as these often lead to or aggravate mental illness. I look forward to sharing with all of you some of the things I’ve been doing over the past several weeks to nurture my mental health, and I hope you find them useful too,” she added.

The ‘Wellness Guide’ is Instagram’s new feature to keep people inspired during these tough times. It is a new way to easily discover recommendations, tips and other content from your favourite creators, public figures, organisations and publishers on Instagram.

