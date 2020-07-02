Deepika Padukone champions #DobaraPoocho on importance of discussing mental health issues

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has urged to be a little more attentive towards their loved ones and repeatedly inquire about their life struggles and mental health issues, through a campaign #DobaraPoocho.
Taking to her Instagram on June 30, 34-year-old actor posted a video about checking up on close ones suffering from depression and other ailments. Alongside the video, Padukone, known for her mental health foundation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLF), wrote: “Now more than ever we need to be sensitive and support the emotional needs of those around us…#DobaraPoocho.’
The video features four stories where a close friend or a family member of the person suffering from depression is seen constantly asking the patient to speak up and discuss their problems.
The hashtag of ‘Dobara Poocho’ stresses at urging people to repeat inquiring about the mental well being of the person despite the person’s assurance of being fit and fine, according to ANI. It also throws light on the fact that most people struggling through such issues do not come out due to the stigma around the issue.
Earlier this year, Padukone was bestowed with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for spreading awareness about the importance of mental health.
Here’s Deepika Padukone’s post:
