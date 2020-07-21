Deepika, Prabhas collaborating for first time in multilingual sci-fi film

KATHMANDU: Indian actors Deepika Padukone and Prabhas are collabaorating for the first time for a multilingual sci-fi film, announced Vyjayanthi Movies, which completes 50 years in the film industry.
According to PTI, the film to be directed by Nag Ashwin was announced to mark the banner’s golden jubilee.
Taking to her Instagram, Padukone wrote that she was “beyond thrilled” to be a part of the project. “Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead,” Padukone, 34 wrote.
Prabhas, 40, also shared the announcement on his Instagram writing: “We are very excited to have @deepikapadukone on board, welcome.”
Ashwin said the pairing of Padukone and the Prabhas will be the highlight of the film. “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come,” Ashwin said in a statement. — HNS
Deepika Padukone’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CC0AsXVD4Wo/
Prabhas post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCz-4dCHYTw/
