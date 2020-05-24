Depp shares unfinished piece of art he started over 14 years ago

KATHMANDU: On May 23, Johnny Depp shared a piece of art that he has been working on for over 14 years and observed how our focus about things changes.
The painting is of big wine bottle (on a table) against a background of a stone wall and blue sky with white clouds.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor took to Instagram to show the piece of work that he started in 2006, but “… for 14 years I’d never touched the painting – the occasional glance, at best. Yet it somehow always lingered in my mind, this piece of unfinished business”.
In his post he talks about how “it’s odd, the things that we once gave such pure, intense focus and devotion to for months on end. Then suddenly the wind shifts and off we go on a new tack. And for far too long, these earlier interests or passions sadly fall by the wayside and recede into the vast recesses of some hoarder’s crawlspace in the brain cloaked in heaps of the other things”.
He goes to note, “Even while we are forced to live in the immediate, some strange species of the interrupted passion that has been invested in an object we once focused on awaits our return from far away.”
And for his fans, the Hollywood actor has promised to keep them “apprised of the progress!”
