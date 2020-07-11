Designers make plea for Black Lives Matter movement at Paris fashion week

KATHMANDU: Dutch brand Botter made a plea for the Black Lives Matter movement at Paris men’s fashion week on July 10.
According to AFP, the two designers of the brand — Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh delivered a plea for people to “unite against violence on the black community, against violence on any community” as they unveiled their online show.
The couple, who were runners up in the prestigious LVMH Prize in 2018, made a one-and-a-half-minute call to action before showing two black models in gently poetic creations in white, black and brown creations, adds the AFP.
The couple with Caribbean roots were quoted as saying that their collection “was the hardest we have ever done because it was trying to express a positive vision of the Black Lives Matter movement… We are standing against racism, ignorance and a lack of empathy.”
“As designers we are dreamers and the power of the dream is that it brings a belief to life. We all need to believe it is possible to unite,” AFP further quoted them as adding.
Paris fashion week has gone online with brands showing short films about their collections, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Paris fashion week ends on July 13.
